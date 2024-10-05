Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,447 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,151.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 741.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,942,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

