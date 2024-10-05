2,245 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 741.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.