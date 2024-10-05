Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 904.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,383 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 9.8% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,308,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,638,441,000 after buying an additional 144,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,403,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $694,984,000 after buying an additional 1,300,125 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,973,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 948,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $469,558,000 after buying an additional 305,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 794,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,284,000 after buying an additional 141,317 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

