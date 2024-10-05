NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 931.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

