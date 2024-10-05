Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 351,293 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 933.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,293 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.4% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.