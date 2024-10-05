Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 78,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 30,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

