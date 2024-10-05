Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0635 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $2,522.08 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,859.83 or 0.39986621 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

