Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,741,142.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 89,014 shares of company stock valued at $371,386 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

