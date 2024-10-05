Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0804 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $21.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

