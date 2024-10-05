Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mobileye Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

MBLY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 5,163,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

