Jamf’s (JAMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 272,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,869. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Jamf by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Jamf by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jamf by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

