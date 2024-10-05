Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ORMP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,984. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 320,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.