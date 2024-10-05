CashBackPro (CBP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,486.13

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $15,486.13 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013810 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,140.31 or 0.99951649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06060209 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,188.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

