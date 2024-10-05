DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Reaches $112.03 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $112.03 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,170.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00520312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00105617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00245779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00073823 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,288,521,563 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

