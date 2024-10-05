Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their neutral rating on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,111,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,991. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.