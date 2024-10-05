Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.14.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $109.38. 330,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

