LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 348,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,799. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in LGI Homes by 5,860.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 447,130 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $21,477,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $12,260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

