Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. 157,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,777.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,777.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,493.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,617 shares of company stock valued at $209,214 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

