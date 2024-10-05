Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEGA. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 501,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $54,211.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,060.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,247. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

