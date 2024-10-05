PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Barclays lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 2,542,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda bought 15,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

