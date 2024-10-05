Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,119.00.

Shares of REGN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,036.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

