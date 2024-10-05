PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded PTC Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 287,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $835,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

