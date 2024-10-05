R1 RCM’s (RCM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.30 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.30 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut R1 RCM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.41.

RCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $18,459,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $8,625,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

