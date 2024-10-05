Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

SGRY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. 485,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

