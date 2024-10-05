Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. 8,841,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,985. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 100,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $990,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

