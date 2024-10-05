Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 867,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

