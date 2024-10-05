Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management restated a hold rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $11.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,932.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,854.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,932.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.