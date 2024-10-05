Truist Financial Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $202.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $196.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.65. 436,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.52. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $180.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $21,462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

