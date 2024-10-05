HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMT. Citigroup cut Summit Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,394,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,498. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.31 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 128,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

