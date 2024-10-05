Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $425.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $431.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $486.95.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.31. 781,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $15,768,284 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.