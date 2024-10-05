TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 149,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,805. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

