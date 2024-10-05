TruBridge’s (TBRG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

TruBridge Trading Up 0.2 %

TBRG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. 62,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. TruBridge has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.71 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TruBridge will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $47,684.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,684.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TruBridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

