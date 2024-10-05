Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. 2,916,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,215. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.