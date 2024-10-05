Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TTEK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 1,509,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.