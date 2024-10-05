Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.44.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.40. 893,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,662. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 693.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,356,000 after buying an additional 317,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,257.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after buying an additional 230,300 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

