American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Lifted by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,432 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 94,573 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,515 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 136,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $5,452,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,747,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,929,742. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

