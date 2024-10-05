PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.45.

PBF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,853. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares in the company, valued at $647,193,688.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,026 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 94.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 152,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,176,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

