Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RWT. Wedbush raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. 887,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 971.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

