Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,142. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $111.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 135.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

