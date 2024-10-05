Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

