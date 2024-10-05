Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

EAT stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.83. 1,026,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Argus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

