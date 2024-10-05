Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $196.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCN. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.53.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WCN traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.05. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.