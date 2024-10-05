NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE:NWG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,198. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 291.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 137,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

