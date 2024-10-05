Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 4.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.26. 192,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,404. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.