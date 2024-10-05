Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.09. 985,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,823. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average is $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,523,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,539,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,047,000 after acquiring an additional 221,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after acquiring an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

