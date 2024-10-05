Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WES. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

WES stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 559,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after buying an additional 944,494 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 265,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,942 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.