Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,533. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,242.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,901.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,901.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $186,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,562.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,809 shares of company stock worth $7,976,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after buying an additional 2,520,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,289,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.