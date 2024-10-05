Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 291,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,702. The firm has a market cap of $586.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 162,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,091,483.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Green Dot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $139,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Green Dot by 98.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Green Dot by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

