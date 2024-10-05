Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.67.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

WWD traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $167.62. 535,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,581. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Woodward has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Woodward by 4,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.