Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.53. 254,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,399. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $407.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $4,836,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

